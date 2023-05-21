Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. Oddsmakers list the Stars as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +105 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-125).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 37 of their 58 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.8%).
- Vegas has a record of 32-17 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (65.3% win percentage).
- The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 10 (43.5%).
- Dallas has a record of 7-11 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars failed to hit the total in a single one of their last 10 games.
- The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
