The Oakland Athletics (10-37) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (26-19), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and James Kaprielian (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.84 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-3, 10.17 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (3-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, a 5.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123 in nine games this season.

He has seven quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 6.3 frames per outing.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 10.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday, May 13 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 10.17, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.

Kaprielian is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Kaprielian has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this game.

