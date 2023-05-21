The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Brent Rooker and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Valdez has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 16th in K/9 (10.3).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 41 RBI (42 total hits).

He has a .292/.385/.569 slash line so far this year.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 45 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .281/.360/.469 slash line on the season.

Tucker brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .292/.400/.584 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.350/.378 so far this year.

Ruiz enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

