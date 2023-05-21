Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on May 21, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Brent Rooker and others in this contest.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Valdez has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 16th in K/9 (10.3).
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 41 RBI (42 total hits).
- He has a .292/.385/.569 slash line so far this year.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 45 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .281/.360/.469 slash line on the season.
- Tucker brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .292/.400/.584 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.350/.378 so far this year.
- Ruiz enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Astros
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
