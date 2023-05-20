When the Houston Astros (25-19) and Oakland Athletics (10-36) square of at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, May 20, Hunter Brown will get the call for the Astros, while the Athletics will send JP Sears to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -300 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +250. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.27 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 16 out of the 30 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have not played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

Houston has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (22.7%) in those contests.

The Athletics have been listed as an underdog of +250 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

