Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (25-19) and the Oakland Athletics (10-36) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 7-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 16 (53.3%) of those contests.

Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 75% chance to win.

Houston has scored 196 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.31 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule