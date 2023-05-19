When the Houston Astros (24-19) and Oakland Athletics (10-35) match up in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Friday, May 19, Brandon Bielak will get the call for the Astros, while the Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (0-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-2, 7.02 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Astros went 6-1 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 10 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.