Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (24-19) against the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Astros, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (0-1) for the Astros and Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 7, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Astros have won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has a record of 1-2 when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.
  • Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).
  • The Astros' 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 @ White Sox L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
May 14 @ White Sox W 4-3 Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
May 15 Cubs W 6-4 Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
May 16 Cubs W 7-3 Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs W 7-6 J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
May 19 Athletics - Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
May 20 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
May 21 Athletics - Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
May 22 @ Brewers - Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
May 23 @ Brewers - J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
May 24 @ Brewers - Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser

