The first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) against the Panthers (+120).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings -145 +125 -
BetMGM -145 +120 6
PointsBet -145 +125 5.5

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has played 69 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
  • In the 24 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-9 in those games.
  • The Panthers have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
  • Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Florida has a record of 9-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+125)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149)
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.8 2.6

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.3 3

