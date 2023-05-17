When the Houston Astros (23-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-23) face off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 17, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-165). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 14 out of the 28 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

