Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (36).

Houston is slugging .370, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Houston has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (184 total runs).

The Astros are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace MLB.

Houston has a 3.30 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will look to J.P. France (1-0) in his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

France is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes

