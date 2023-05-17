Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cubs have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've finished 14-14 in those games.

Houston has a record of 7-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The Astros have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-20-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-11 13-8 7-5 15-14 17-14 5-5

