Wyatt Johnston Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Does a bet on Johnston interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.
- Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.
Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|9
|41
|Points
|6
|24
|Goals
|4
|17
|Assists
|2
