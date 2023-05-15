The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken take the ice Monday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) in this decisive matchup with the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (43-25).

Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 25, or 45.5%, of the 55 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has entered 14 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their season average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken failed to go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 contests.

The Kraken have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

