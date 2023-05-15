Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-190
|+160
|-
|BetMGM
|-210
|+170
|6
|PointsBet
|-213
|+175
|6
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played 57 games this season with more than 6 goals.
- The Stars have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-8).
- The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 40.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.
- Seattle is 2-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+150)
|3.5 (+125)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-149)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-200)
|2.5 (-139)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+225)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-125)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-161)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+120)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.5
|3.6
|3.1
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.7
|3.4
|3
