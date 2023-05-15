Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 8:00 PM on Monday, May 15 ET, broadcast on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Stars are the favorite (-210) in this decisive game against the Kraken (+170).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 49 of 94 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Stars are 20-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with 10 upset wins (40.0%).

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Seattle has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.6 3.1

