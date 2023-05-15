Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. Bookmakers give the Stars -210 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup against the Kraken (+170).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 49 of 94 games this season.

The Stars have gone 20-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 40.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has won all six games when it played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Seattle has gone 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.6 3.1

