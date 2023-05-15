Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 12 73 Points 11 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 9

