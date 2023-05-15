Astros vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (21-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-21) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 15.
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (3-4) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).
Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 171 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros' 3.29 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs -
|May 10
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|-
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs James Kaprielian
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski
