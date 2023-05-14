Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
    • Houston games have gone under the set point total four consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won 44% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-14).
  • Houston has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • Houston has played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-1).
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 12-8 6-5 13-14 15-14 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.