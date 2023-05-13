The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 43-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has gone 26-11 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (70.3% win percentage).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has entered 25 games this season as an underdog by +140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

