The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to play the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars are favored (-165) against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).

Seattle has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion in its last 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

