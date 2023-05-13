Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Considering a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 78 Points 13 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 10

