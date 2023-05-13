Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (20-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-27) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 13.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-1.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
  • The Astros have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.
  • This season, Houston has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (166 total), Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 7 @ Mariners L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
May 8 @ Angels L 6-4 Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
May 9 @ Angels W 3-1 Framber Valdez vs -
May 10 @ Angels W 5-4 Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
May 12 @ White Sox W 5-1 J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
May 13 @ White Sox - Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
May 14 @ White Sox - Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
May 15 Cubs - Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
May 16 Cubs - Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs - J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
May 19 Athletics - Brandon Bielak vs James Kaprielian

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.