MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, May 12
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and Sonny Gray getting the call for the Twins.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for May 12.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|MIA: Pérez
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.82
|ERA
|-
|7.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Matthew Boyd (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|SEA: Gonzales
|DET: Boyd
|6 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|5.28
|6.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Mariners at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (3-2) when the clubs face off Friday.
|NYM: Megill
|WSH: Gore
|7 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|3.65
|6.9
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- WSH Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (2-3) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-1) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|BAL: Bradish
|7 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (19.2 IP)
|5.59
|ERA
|5.95
|8.0
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Pirates at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|TB: Kelley
|NYY: Cole
|1 (2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (51.2 IP)
|9.00
|ERA
|2.09
|0.0
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -175
- TB Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-2) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|ATL: Strider
|TOR: Bassitt
|7 (40 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|4.28
|15.1
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- TOR Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Braves at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (1-1) when the clubs play Friday.
|LAA: Anderson
|CLE: Allen
|6 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|2.70
|6.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Angels at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (0-0) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (0-0) when the clubs face off Friday.
|STL: Wainwright
|BOS: Paxton
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|-
|9.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 11 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (1-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|HOU: France
|CHW: Kopech
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.2 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|5.97
|9.0
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Astros at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Josh Taylor (0-0) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (3-2) when the clubs meet Friday.
|KC: Taylor
|MIL: Burnes
|9 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.2 IP)
|6.55
|ERA
|3.86
|13.1
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Royals at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Smyly (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Gray (4-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|CHC: Smyly
|MIN: Gray
|7 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|1.35
|8.0
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -155
- CHC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cubs at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|PHI: Walker
|COL: Gomber
|7 (34.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (33.1 IP)
|5.97
|ERA
|6.75
|9.1
|K/9
|5.9
Live Stream Phillies at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|TEX: Pérez
|OAK: Waldichuk
|7 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|7.25
|6.8
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SF: Brebbia
|ARI: Nelson
|16 (13.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|5.93
|ERA
|6.00
|13.8
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- SF Odds to Win: -120
- ARI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 10 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-5) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Dustin May (4-1) when the teams face off on Friday.
|SD: Snell
|LAD: May
|7 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.1 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|2.68
|10.0
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -135
- SD Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.