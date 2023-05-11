Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 42-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 19-7 (winning 73.1%).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 53 games, or 45.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Seattle's most recent 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
