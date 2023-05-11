Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are favored (-200) against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 47 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Seattle has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.20 3.10

