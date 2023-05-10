Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are favored (-185) against the Golden Knights (+150).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-180
|+155
|-
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|7
|PointsBet
|-196
|+160
|6.5
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Edmonton and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 60 of 91 games this season.
- The Oilers have been victorious in 21 of their 29 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.4%).
- The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has put together a 12-4 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- Vegas has been an underdog on the moneyline with +150 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-128)
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+180)
|2.5 (+140)
|Connor McDavid
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|3.5 (-167)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+145)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+115)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.7
|4.00
|3.30
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.1
|3.80
|2.50
