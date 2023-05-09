The Dallas Stars are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 65 times this season, and have gone 41-24 in those games.

Dallas has gone 30-17 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

