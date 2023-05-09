Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this matchup against the Stars (-140).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 65 times this season, and have finished 41-24 in those games.
- Dallas is 30-17 (winning 63.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 52 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has a record of 19-13 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.