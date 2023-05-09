The Dallas Stars are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series.

You can watch the Stars look to take down the the Kraken on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players