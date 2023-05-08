How to Watch the Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to square off with the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1.
You can catch the action on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Oilers play the Golden Knights.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
