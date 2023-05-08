Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is hitting .280 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 16 games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 12 games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
