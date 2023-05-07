Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 5 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

