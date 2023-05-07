Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-145) in this matchup with the Kraken (+125).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has gone 30-15 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 30 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 44.4% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just one time over Seattle's last 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 6.6 goals, 2.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

