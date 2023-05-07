The Dallas Stars go on the road against the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1.

Tune in to TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Stars and Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players