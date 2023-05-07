Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Robertson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 70%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

