The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers put up fewer points per game at home (114.2) than away (116.2), but also concede fewer at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

This season the 76ers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Blake Griffin Questionable Back

76ers Injuries