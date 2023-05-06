Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 25 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his 26 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53.8% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (34.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 14 games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.55).
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
