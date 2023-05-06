Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- In 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.8%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.55).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
