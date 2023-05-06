Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
  • In 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this season.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.8%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (50.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.55).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
