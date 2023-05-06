The Houston Astros versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Jarred Kelenic.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 9-12 in those games.
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has a record of 9-12 (42.9%).
  • The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • In the 32 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-1).
  • The Astros have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 9-4 5-4 12-11 13-12 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.