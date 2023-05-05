Yordan Alvarez -- batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.387) and total hits (24) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez has had a hit in 19 of 25 games this season (76.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has driven in a run in 13 games this year (52.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (32.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 13 games this year (52.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 8
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th.
