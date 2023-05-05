Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Meyers has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year (18.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo (2-0) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, April 28, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
