Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday
Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.0
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have finished 15-9-24 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 52-21-9.
- Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.
- Carolina has scored two goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).
- The Hurricanes are 49-5-5 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 103 points).
- In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 40 points after finishing 20-3-0.
- In the 70 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 7-4-3 (17 points).
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have a record of 52-22-8 this season and are 14-8-22 in overtime games.
- In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.
- Across the 14 games this season the Devils finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- New Jersey has 11 points (5-7-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Devils have scored more than two goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.
- This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 45 games and registered 66 points with a record of 32-11-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents 28 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
