The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been listed for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +110 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 16 of 31 chances this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 8-4 5-4 11-11 12-12 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.