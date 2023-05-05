Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (16-15) against the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-1) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (137 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Astros have pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Astros Schedule