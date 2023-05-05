Alex Bregman -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bregman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (9.7%).
  • In 16 games this year (51.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (2-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
