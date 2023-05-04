Wyatt Johnston will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 4 41 Points 3 24 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

