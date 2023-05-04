Warriors vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-6.5
|227.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 60 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points.
- Golden State's contests this year have an average point total of 236.1, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Golden State has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Warriors.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.
- Los Angeles has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|60
|73.2%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Warriors have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
- The Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- When Golden State totals more than 116.6 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
- Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|15-13
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|6-12
|44-38
Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
