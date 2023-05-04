Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 4, 2023
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jason Robertson and others in this game.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Joe Pavelski has 77 total points for Dallas, with 28 goals and 49 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|4
|0
|4
|6
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Vince Dunn has scored 64 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
