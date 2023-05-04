Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, broadcast on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (40-23).

Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -195 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 66.1% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

